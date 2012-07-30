版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 14:05 BJT

Futures signal more gains for European stocks

LONDON, July 30 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with expectations rising that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve might announce fresh stimulus measures at this week's meetings to help their fragile economies.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 1.0-1.1 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐