公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二

Futures signal lower open for European stocks

LONDON Aug 7 European shares were expected to edge lower on Tuesday after Hitting four-month highs in the previous session, with investors seen looking for fresh catalysts that could come after Chinese and U.S. economic numbers later this week.

At 0607 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent.

