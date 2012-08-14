Futures signal higher open for European shares

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON Aug 14 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday on expectations that a slew of economic releases in Europe and the United States later in the day might strengthen the case for more monetary stimulus to tackle a slowdown in global growth.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.6-0.7 percent.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.