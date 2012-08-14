版本:
Futures signal higher open for European shares

LONDON Aug 14 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday on expectations that a slew of economic releases in Europe and the United States later in the day might strengthen the case for more monetary stimulus to tackle a slowdown in global growth.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.6-0.7 percent.

