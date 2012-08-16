版本:
Futures signal higher open for European shares

LONDON Aug 16 European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday as expectations for further stimulus measures from central banks to aid global growth persisted after U.S. economic numbers came in mixed and China said its trade outlook had deteriorated.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent.

