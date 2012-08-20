版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 20日 星期一

European stock index futures open flat to higher

LONDON Aug 20 European stock index futures pointed to a flat to higher open on Monday with investors seen consolidating their gains after a key index hit a 13-month highs in the previous session, waiting for fresh catalysts before placing further bets.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent higher.

