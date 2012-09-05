版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 14:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal flat start

LONDON, Sept 5 European stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Wednesday, pausing after sharp losses in the previous session, in a sign sentiment was still underpinned by expectations that central banks will take a more active role in tackling the global financial crisis.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were flat, while France's CAC contracts were up 0.1 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐