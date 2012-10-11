版本:
European stock index futures signal lower open

LONDON Oct 11 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker start on Thursday, with shares seen falling for a fourth straight session on concerns about company earnings and the global growth outlook.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.3 to 0.6 percent.

