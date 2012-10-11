European stock index futures signal lower open

BRIEF-Russia's Vimpelcom qtrly revenue reported of $2.35 bln vs $2.30 bln
* Russia's vimpelcom ltd says introducing a new dividend policy effective immediately, with a 2016 dividend of us 23 cents per share, including us 3.5 cents paid in december
LONDON Oct 11 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker start on Thursday, with shares seen falling for a fourth straight session on concerns about company earnings and the global growth outlook.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.3 to 0.6 percent.
* Russia's vimpelcom ltd says introducing a new dividend policy effective immediately, with a 2016 dividend of us 23 cents per share, including us 3.5 cents paid in december
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON