2013年 1月 17日

European stock index futures signal lower open

LONDON Jan 17 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker start on Thursday, with investors avoiding strong bets before results from major U.S. companies and a slew of economic data from China on Friday.

At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent lower.

