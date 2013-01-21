版本:
European stock index futures signal slightly higher start

LONDON Jan 21 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Monday as a political attempt to break a U.S. budget impasse revived appetite for shares, although buying momentum was subdued as a key index hovered just below 18-month highs.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and France's CAC were up 0.3 percent, while contracts on Germany's DAX were up 0.1 percent.

