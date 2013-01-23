版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 15:05 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON Jan 23 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher start on Wednesday on expectations of a strong fourth-quarter earnings season and on signs that a four-month extension of the U.S. debt limit could be passed later in the day.

At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent higher.

