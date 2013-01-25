版本:
2013年 1月 25日

European stock index futures signal lower open

LONDON Jan 25 European stock futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with a cautious tone on spending from Samsung and a sharp drop in Apple shares seen hurting tech stocks, and some investors taking profits from recent highs.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent lower.
