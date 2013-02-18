European stock index futures signal mixed open

LONDON Feb 18 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Monday, with investors set to adopt a cautious approach after the G20 meeting opted against direct criticism of Japan for adopting policies that have weakened its currency.

At 0709 GMT, the March futures contract for the Euro STOXX 50 was down by 0.04 percent. The March futures contract for Germany's DAX was up by 0.2 percent while France's CAC futures contract was flat.