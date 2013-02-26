版本:
European stock index futures signal early slump

LONDON Feb 26 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Tuesday as a parliamentary deadlock in Italy threatened to blow Europe's largest debtor off the reform path and rocked global markets.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 fell 3.1 percent, contracts for Germany's DAX shed 1.9 percent and futures for France's CAC were down 2.8 percent.
