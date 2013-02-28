版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 15:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher start

LONDON Feb 28 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday as reassurances about continued support from central banks underpinned sentiment.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.6 percent.
