European stock index futures signal lower start

LONDON, March 1 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday as lacklustre Chinese economic data and looming spending cuts in the United States sapped appetite for shares.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.5 percent, while contracts on Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.4 percent.
