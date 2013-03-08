版本:
European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, March 8 European stock index futures rose on Friday, with equities buoyed by fresh signs of Chinese economic growth and on expectations that U.S. data later in the day will show a further pick-up in employment.

By 0703 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up by 0.5 percent, while futures for Germany's DAX rose 0.3 percent and the futures for France's CAC advanced by 0.4 percent.
