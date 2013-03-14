版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 15:09 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, March 14 European shares were likely to open higher on Thursday on positive sentiment following a better U.S. economic outlook, with investors focusing on more data that might help the market to break out of its narrow trading band.

At 0707 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐