European stock index futures signal higher open

BRIEF-TSMC guides Q2 operating margin 39 pct - 41 pct
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
LONDON, March 14 European shares were likely to open higher on Thursday on positive sentiment following a better U.S. economic outlook, with investors focusing on more data that might help the market to break out of its narrow trading band.
At 0707 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher.
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks slumped to fresh four-month lows on Thursday as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting exporters and financial stocks hard.
* March crude imports 9.17 mln bpd, previous record 8.57 mln bpd