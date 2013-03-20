版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 20日 星期三 15:16 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, March 20 European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, with the European Central Bank' assurance of providing liquidity to Cyprus seen prompting investors to buy beaten-down stocks.

The ECB had previously threatened to end emergency lending assistance for Cypriot banks before a vote by the country's parliament, which overwhelmingly rejected late on Tuesday a proposed levy on bank deposits as a condition for a European bailout.

At 0711 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.3 to 0.4 percent higher.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐