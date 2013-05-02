版本:
European stock index futures ease, focus on ECB

LONDON May 2 European stock futures pointed to a slightly weaker open on Thursday, with concerns about the health of the global economy and caution ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting seen prompting investors to sell.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent lower.

