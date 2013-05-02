European stock index futures ease, focus on ECB

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks new loan, offers memory chip unit stake as collateral -sources
* Offers shares in group cos as collateral for existing loans
LONDON May 2 European stock futures pointed to a slightly weaker open on Thursday, with concerns about the health of the global economy and caution ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting seen prompting investors to sell.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent lower.
* Offers shares in group cos as collateral for existing loans
PRETORIA, April 4 South Africa's new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday he would focus on accelerating reforms to corporate governance at the country's ailing state-owned companies following a downgrade to "junk" by S&P.
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel