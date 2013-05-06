版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 6日 星期一 14:04 BJT

Euro zone stock index futures signal pause after rally

LONDON May 6 European stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Monday as key indexes consolidate strong gains from the previous session, with trading expected to be light due to a holiday in Britain, Europe's largest stock market.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.1 percent, with contracts on France's CAC flat.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐