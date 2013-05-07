European stock index futures signal firm open

BRIEF-Navient Corp receives notice from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
* Navient Corp - on March 28, co received notice from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
LONDON May 7 European stock index futures pointed to a firmer open on Tuesday, consolidating last week's gains and sending stocks back up towards multi-year highs as Europe's biggest financial centre reopened after a holiday.
At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.3 to 0.2 percent higher.
Futures for the UK's FTSE 100 were up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open after a three day weekend.
* Biogen to get royalties for its share in drug (Recasts story to focus on new treatment for PPMS, adds company, analysts and MS Society comments)
March 29 Brokerage Cowen Group Inc's shares surged 19 percent on Wednesday after Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said it agreed to acquire a stake of about 20 percent in the U.S. company for $100 million.