European stock index futures signal lower open

LONDON May 17 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, mirroring losses on Wall Street following comments from U.S. central bank officials saying the Fed could begin easing up its monetary stimulus this summer.

However, analysts said that looses could be limited as some recent poor U.S. data might prompt the Fed to keep its stimulus measures in place for a longer period.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.4 percent lower.
