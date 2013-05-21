版本:
European stock index futures signal lower open

LONDON May 21 European stock futures pointed to a weaker open on Tuesday, with concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might begin slowing its bond purchases later in the year prompting investors to take profits from a rally to five-year highs.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent lower.
