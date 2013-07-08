版本:
European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, July 8 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with investors in the region focused on Greece as it looks set to reach a deal with its lenders over its latest aid payment.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.4 to 0.7 percent higher.
