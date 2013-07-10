European stock index futures falls, hurt by China data

LONDON, July 10 European stock index futures
pointed to a lower open for the equities market on Wednesday,
with the recent rally running out of steam in the face of weak
Chinese data and Standard & Poor's downgrade of Italy's credit
rating.
At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's
FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC
were down 0.1 to 0.2 percent. Futures for Britain's FTSE
100, which has strong exposure to China through its
heavyweight mining sector, were down 0.4 percent.
China warned of a "grim" outlook for trade after reporting
unexpected falls in both exports and imports in June, signalling
easing weakening demand both within its borders and in the
broader global economy.