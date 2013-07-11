版本:
2013年 7月 11日 星期四

European stock index futures signal rally at the open

LONDON, July 11 European stock index futures pointed to a rally for cash indexes early on Thursday on rising expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, which has supported equities, for longer than expected.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.5-1.9 percent.
