European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, July 12 European shares were seen edging higher on Friday, tracking record highs on Wall Street on easing concerns of a near-term cut in U.S. stimulus.

The lead from Asia was more cautious, however, ahead of Monday's China growth data, which could act as a cap to gains.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent higher.
