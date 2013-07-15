版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 15日 星期一 14:04 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, July 15 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, as in-line economic data from China eased concerns about a growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.4 percent, while contracts for Britain's FTSE 100 and for France's CAC were up 0.3 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐