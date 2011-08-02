European stock index futures signal more losses

PARIS Aug 2 European stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, with stocks poised to extend
a sharp week-long slide as investors fretted about the outlook
for the world economy following bleak U.S. manufacturing data.
The euro zone debt crisis was also back at the forefront of
investors' minds after BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) missed second
quarter profit forecasts due to a charge on its exposure to
Greece. [BNPP.PA-E]
By 0607 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for
Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down
0.1-0.7 percent.
