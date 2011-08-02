European stock index futures signal more losses

PARIS Aug 2 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, with stocks poised to extend a sharp week-long slide as investors fretted about the outlook for the world economy following bleak U.S. manufacturing data.

The euro zone debt crisis was also back at the forefront of investors' minds after BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) missed second quarter profit forecasts due to a charge on its exposure to Greece. [BNPP.PA-E]

By 0607 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.1-0.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)