European stock index futures signal sharp losses

PARIS Aug 3 European stock index futures pointed to sharp losses on Wednesday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street and in Asia on mounting fears over the outlook for the global economy following a string of gloomy data.

By 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.2-1.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)