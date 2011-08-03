European stock index futures signal sharp losses

RPT-FEATURE-In French bellwether city, scandal deepens election uncertainty
* Vote in Chartres has reflected result in last four elections
PARIS Aug 3 European stock index futures pointed to sharp losses on Wednesday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street and in Asia on mounting fears over the outlook for the global economy following a string of gloomy data.
By 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.2-1.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
* Vote in Chartres has reflected result in last four elections
* Sierra oncology announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc , owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as a favorable tax rate boosted results.