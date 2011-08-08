European stock futures signal further sharp losses

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
PARIS Aug 8 European stock index futures tumbled on Monday, pointing to sharp losses in equities as investors dump risky assets after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating.
By 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.9-2.4 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement