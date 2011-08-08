版本:
European stock futures signal further sharp losses

PARIS Aug 8 European stock index futures tumbled on Monday, pointing to sharp losses in equities as investors dump risky assets after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating.

By 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.9-2.4 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

