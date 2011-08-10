European stock index futures signal rebound

PARIS Aug 10 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero for at least two years.

By 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.9-1.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)