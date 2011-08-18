版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 18日 星期四 14:06 BJT

Europe stock index futures signal sharp losses

PARIS Aug 18 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, as a series of disappointing earnings and concerns over global economic growth keep investors on edge.

By 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.2-1.8 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

