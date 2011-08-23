版本:
European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS Aug 23 European stock index futures pointed to a rise on Tuesday, with shares set to track gains in Asia and add to the previous day's tentative recovery rally.

By 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.7-0.9 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

