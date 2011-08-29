European stock index futures signal rally

BRIEF-RBC Bearings reports Q3 adjusted earnings $0.73/shr
* RBC Bearings Incorporated announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
PARIS Aug 29 European stock index futures pointed to strong gains on Monday, mirroring a rally in U.S. shares after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked hopes of further economic stimulus measures at the Fed's next meeting.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 1.5-1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* RBC Bearings Incorporated announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* targeting a cash conversion cycle range of 68-73 days and annual operating cash flows in range of $125 - $150 million in 2017
* Kennady provides update on the Faraday Bulk Sampling Program