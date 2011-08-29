版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 14:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal rally

PARIS Aug 29 European stock index futures pointed to strong gains on Monday, mirroring a rally in U.S. shares after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked hopes of further economic stimulus measures at the Fed's next meeting.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 1.5-1.9 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐