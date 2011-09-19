Europe stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS, Sept 19 European stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Monday, with stocks set to halt a recovery rally as a regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a key euro zone vote revived concerns over Europe's debt crisis.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 2.1-2.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)