2011年 9月 21日

Europe stock futures eke out gains

PARIS, Sept 21 European stock index futures pared early losses and inched higher on Wednesday, ahead of the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.

By 0657 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.1-0.2 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

