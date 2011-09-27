版本:
European stock index futures signal strong gains

PARIS, Sept 27 European stock index futures pointed to strong gains on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's rally on rising expectation of fresh euro zone measures to contain Greece's debt crisis.

By 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 2.5-2.7 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

