European stock index futures signal strong gains

US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower as political uncertainty weighs
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
PARIS, Sept 27 European stock index futures pointed to strong gains on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's rally on rising expectation of fresh euro zone measures to contain Greece's debt crisis.
By 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 2.5-2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
* Says Attune announced James Hobson accepted an offer to assume position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estácio Participações SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments. Common shares in Kroton and Estáci