公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 11日 星期二 14:10 BJT

Europe stock index futures steady; Slovak vote eyed

PARIS Oct 11 European stock index futures were mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited Alcoa's results to kick start the earnings season and Slovak lawmakers to approve the expansion of the euro zone rescue fund before making bolder bets on equities.

At 0605 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 were down 0.04 percent, Germany's DAX FDXc1 up 0.06 percent and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.1 percent, following a brisk four-session rally. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

