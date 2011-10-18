European stock index futures point to lower open

PARIS Oct 18 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, after disappointing U.S. earnings, easing Chinese growth and Moody's warning on France's triple-A credit rating.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.9-1.2 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)