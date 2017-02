PARIS Nov 8 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks poised to reverse a two-day drop and track gains on Wall Street, but the rebound was seen capped by simmering concerns over Italy's finances.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.4-0.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)