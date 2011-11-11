RPT-European stock index futures point to higher open

BRIEF-Fluor selected for bauxite mining project in Guinea
* Fluor Corp - Fluor booked approximately $700 million contract value into backlog in Q4 of 2016
PARIS Nov 11 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, as stocks were poised to track a rally on Wall Street where robust company results eclipsed Europe's debt problems.
At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of five new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with China Southern Airlines
* Kamada Ltd - reaffirms revenue guidance of $100 million for 2017