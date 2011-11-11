RPT-European stock index futures point to higher open

(Repeats to fix formatting)

PARIS Nov 11 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, as stocks were poised to track a rally on Wall Street where robust company results eclipsed Europe's debt problems.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)