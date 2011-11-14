版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一 15:02 BJT

European stock index futures point to higher open

PARIS Nov 14 European stock index futures pointed to early gains on Monday, with stocks poised to extend the previous session's rally as investors bet new leaders in Italy and Greece will speed up reforms to tackle the two countries' debt problems.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.7-0.8 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

