2011年 11月 16日

Europe stock index futures signal more losses

PARIS Nov 16 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks poised to drop for a third straight day, as mounting fears that the debt crises in Greece and Italy would spread to France and Spain kept investors on edge.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.8-1.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

