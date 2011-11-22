版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 15:04 BJT

Europe stock index futures signal slight bounce

PARIS Nov 22 European stock index futures pointed to a rebound on Tuesday following a sharp drop in the previous session, but gains could be limited by simmering fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-1 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

