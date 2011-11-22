Europe stock index futures signal slight bounce

BRIEF-Banro reports robbery attempt at Twangiza mine site
* On February 7, 2017, a group of armed robbers attempted to enter gate of Banro's Twangiza mine site camp
PARIS Nov 22 European stock index futures pointed to a rebound on Tuesday following a sharp drop in the previous session, but gains could be limited by simmering fears over the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-1 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Senate was poised to vote on Tuesday on President Donald Trump's choice of billionaire Betsy DeVos to be education secretary, amid a deadlock over the controversial nominee that is expected to be broken by Vice President Mike Pence.
* CERECOR ENGAGES SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY TO ASSIST WITH REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES