European stock index futures point to higher open

PARIS Nov 24 European stock index futures pointed to slight gains on Thursday as investors start to look for bargains following a near two-week drop, but the bounce could be limited by ongoing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.4 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)