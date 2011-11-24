European stock index futures point to higher open

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
PARIS Nov 24 European stock index futures pointed to slight gains on Thursday as investors start to look for bargains following a near two-week drop, but the bounce could be limited by ongoing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.4 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.