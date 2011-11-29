版本:
Europe stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS Nov 29 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday, as a sharp two-session recovery rally loses steam while a raft of negative news on the debt front dampens investors' appetite for risky assets.

At 0704 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 were up 0.1-0.4 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

