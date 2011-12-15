版本:
Europe stock futures signal more losses

PARIS Dec 15 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, adding to a week-long sell-off, as a flow of downbeat news from companies and fears of euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades kept investors on edge.

At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.

