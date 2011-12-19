版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 19日 星期一 15:04 BJT

Europe stock index futures signal sharp losses

PARIS Dec 19 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Monday as the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il sparked fears of regional instability, while Fitch's warning on the euro zone debt crisis also rattled investors.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.0-1.5 percent.

