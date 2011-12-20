版本:
Europe stock index futures point to lower open

PARIS Dec 20 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, dragged by simmering worries about the region's debt crisis after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi quashed hopes for more aggressive bond purchases.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent.

